He gets vaccinated 8 times to sell Green Pass to no vax for 150 euros, arrested for the ninth time

The 33-year-old Belgian received a salary of between one hundred and 150 euros for each of the eight doses of the anti-covid vaccine he received.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

For well 8 times he showed up in different vaccination centers to undergo the anti covid vaccination, showing a different document each time with the aim of obtaining different ones green pass to be sold to no vax payment. The case in Belgium where the man was finally discovered and identified shortly before undergoing the ninth dose. The protagonist of the story is a 33-year-old man who was blocked by the workers and health workers of a vaccination hub in Fosses-la-Ville, a suburb of Charleroi, south of Brussels. The eighth time he presented himself in a center he had already visited in Charleroi was decisive: in fact, employees and health professionals recognized him and reported him to the police. Police officers disguised as stewards were then placed in various hubs in the area and the ninth time blocked him before he underwent the new dose.

From the investigative investigations, the Belgian authorities thus discovered that the man, each time with a different identity card, showed up to be injected with doses instead of those who did not want to get vaccinated but still wanted to get the green pass in order to access the activities and to premises that would otherwise have been denied. An activity that obviously took place for a fee. At the time of the arrest, which took place days ago, the man was in good health despite the eight injections. He admitted his faults by explaining that every time a no vax handed him the documents he used, counting on the poor checks in the vaccination hubs between Charleroi, Fosses-la-Ville and Namur. According to his testimony, he would receive for each of the eight doses a fee between one hundred and 150 euros. An illegal practice in great demand as in Belgium only those who are vaccinated against covid can visit bars and restaurants and many employers require staff to be vaccinated to enter offices.