He gets vaccinated eight times to sell green passes to no vax, arrested before the ninth dose

He was vaccinated eight times to obtain green passes to then resell to no vax at a price that was between 100 and 150 euros.

The protagonist is a 33-year-old Belgian. The man always showed up in different vaccination centers and with different identity documents to obtain the certificates.

When he was about to undergo the ninth dose he was unmasked by the workers and health workers of a vaccination hub in Fosses-la-Ville, a suburb of Charleroi.

The eighth dose was decisive, when he presented himself in a center he had already visited in Charleroi. Employees and health workers have recognized and reported it to the police. So policemen disguised as stewards were placed in the various vaccination centers in the area and when the man went to undergo the ninth dose they blocked him.

Then the investigations started and the investigators discovered that the 33-year-old showed up each time with a different identity card to be injected with doses instead of those who did not want to vaccinate but needed a pass to access the premises and various activities.

Despite the eight doses, the man was in good health. According to what has been learned, the other eight people involved in the affair have also been identified.

The Public Prosecutor of Liège has identified about 2 thousand fake green passes in circulation in Belgium.

(Unioneonline / L)

