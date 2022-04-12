“He gives me advice, it’s part of all this”

Grateful for the tips. This is how it was expressed christian cave when referring to John Manuel Vargas in a recent interview. For the ’10’ of the Peruvian National Team, the former Universitario player was key in this qualifying process and that is why he considers him part of the group that achieved the playoff to go to Qatar 2022.

In an interview with Fútbol en América, the Al Fateh player was consulted by Paolo Guerrero Y Jefferson Farfancurrent referents of the ‘Bicolor’, who due to injury were sidelined in the last dates of the qualifying rounds.

Cueva praised his teammates and did not forget of an external figure whom he considers a lot in his football stage.

“El Loco Vargas is always a guy who writes to me and calls me for advice, to congratulate me. One always values ​​that a lot. Despite not being active, I feel that he is part of this”replied the midfielder formed at the Club Universidad San Martín.