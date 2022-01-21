He goes around the world flying solo: Zara, 19, is the youngest pilot ever

Brussels – A 19-year-old Anglo-Belgiana set a new record by becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world and the first in an ultralight. To complete the feat of fly over the five continents it took her five months: she left on August 18th, Zara Rutherford landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport, Belgium, after traveling 51,000 km over 52 countries. The journey started on August 18, 2021 and ended yesterday, January 20, 2022.

As reported by Reuters, the young woman crossed South and North America before get stuck in Alaska for a month due to weather conditions and for delays due to the visa; another long pause was forced to take it in the Far East Russian before descending to South Asia, then continuing to the Middle East, before returning to Europe.

“I wouldn’t do it again”, he confessed at the end, recalling “extraordinary moments” but also others in which he was “afraid for life”. Determined to study engineering, dreaming of becoming an astronaut, Zara hopes to be an example for other young people who have a passion for science.









“Kids learn from games, street names, history lessons and the movies that can be scientists, astronauts, CEOs or presidents. Girls are often encouraged to be beautiful, kind, cooperative, and sweet. With my flight, I want to show young women that they can be bold, ambitious and make their dreams come true ”.