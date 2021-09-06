he goes back to the US to his nephew who got worse

Shron Stone was supposed to participate in the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice. It would be because the “Basict Instinct” actress had to rush back to the United States due to a deteriorating health condition of her nephew River.

Sharon Stone, the grandson got worse: she leaves Venice

River is the son of Stone’s younger brother Patrick. The star has been on vacation in Venice all week. Here, the 63-year-old actress also shot a commercial for Dolce & Gabbana. Last Sunday he was unable to participate in the high fashion show of the Italian brand which was held in Piazza San Marco.

It was the two stylists, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who made the announcement during the presentation of the high fashion collection: “Sharon had problems with her nephew and was forced to go back”.

To tell the family drama she is experiencing was herself in recent days. The “Basic Instict” actress had told on Instagram: “my grandson and godson River Stone was found in the crib with a ‘organ failure. Please pray for him. Now we need a miracle ”.

On the social network he had also published the photo of the intubated baby.

Dolce and Gabbana, fashion show in Venice. All the VIPs present

There were several famous guests at the show. Wax Jennifer Lopez without Ben Affleck, Monica Bellucci, Kris Jenner, the mother of the sisters Kardashian and Jenner. Together with her was her daughter Kourtney with boyfriend Travis Barker of Blink-182.

And again: actor Christian Bale, rapper Puff Daddy, Lady Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer, model Heidi Klum, singers Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, Doja Cat, actors Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel. Absent instead Sharon Stone, worried about her grandchild’s health, she flew to the US.