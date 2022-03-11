He goes to the doctor for the shape of his skull after cutting his hair

The situations in which a patient should seek medical advice may not be completely clear in the population. Numerous doctors denounce over and over again that there are many who go to the emergency roomscollaborating in the system collapsealleging reasons that are not recommended for this type of medical service.

A health worker, who is a doctor specializing in emergencies and emergencies (MUE), has shared on her social networks the case of a 15-year-old boy who went accompanied by his parents to the emergency room of his hospital worried about the shape of your skull. “15-year-old male. He has cut his hair and the family has doubts about the shape of the skull, whether it is normal or not, at the occipital level.”

Quickly, the tweet has received numerous comments where other colleagues have explained similar cases that they have had to deal with in the emergency consultations from different hospitals. A nurse from Manises Hospital (Valencia) He explained that these types of situations are “unsustainable”, while accusing certain patients of having “less empathy, less education, less responsibility and less desire”.

“Each day of triage is to write a book of a thousand and one doubts,” says the health worker in another comment, who also expresses her discomfort at the demands that usually accompany this type of visit. “In addition to that space they want to leave now cared for and treated“, he assures.