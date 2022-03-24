He got fed up with Cruz Azul and Romero already sent a wink to Boca Juniors to hire him

Ángel Romero did not hesitate to flirt with Boca Juniors

March 23, 2022 3:51 p.m.

Blue Cross He had one of the bomb hires in Clausura 2022 where he managed to bring Angel Romero to the Machine, the Paraguayan winger is recognized as one of the best soccer players in his country and now he decided to sign with the Celestes for one year.

But everything seems to indicate that it was not what I expected for Angel Romerothe situation of Blue Cross It is not the best, between problems off the field and the irregularity in the league it has diminished them physically where they have had several casualties.

Now the Paraguayan winger seems that he would no longer be so comfortable in Blue Crosswe must remember that before arriving at the Machine he had an offer of Boca Juniors that was never achieved, so the Argentines decided to hire his brother Oscar Romero.

And everything seems to indicate that the Paraguayan winger is already preparing his next destination as he reunited with his brother in the concentration of the Paraguayan national team where he winked at Boca Juniors for them to look for.

What was Ángel Romero’s nod to Boca Juniors?

The Paraguayan winger uploaded a photo with his brother where they exchanged shirts and both brothers pose with the shirt of the other’s clubs, where Angel Romero grabbed the of Boca Juniors in a hint of what his future could be.

