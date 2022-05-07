He got out of control! Player throws a ball at the referee, she is expelled and then kicked him in the ‘noble parts’

2022-05-06

During the match between North Lions in view of club reeds of women’s football Ecuadoran unusual and very controversial event occurred when the referee ended the match and was later attacked by a player.

The footballer in question is Shirley Caicedowho got out of control and had no better idea than to try to hit the judge with a ball and, although he failed, his reaction resulted in seeing the red card.

This situation further infuriated the soccer player from North Lions, who approached the whistler and kicked him in the ‘noble parts’. The video quickly went viral on social media and Caicedo You will be severely punished for your actions.