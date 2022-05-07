He got out of control! Player throws a ball at the referee, she is expelled and then kicked him in the ‘noble parts’
During the match between North Lions in view of club reeds of women’s football Ecuadoran unusual and very controversial event occurred when the referee ended the match and was later attacked by a player.
The footballer in question is Shirley Caicedowho got out of control and had no better idea than to try to hit the judge with a ball and, although he failed, his reaction resulted in seeing the red card.
This situation further infuriated the soccer player from North Lions, who approached the whistler and kicked him in the ‘noble parts’. The video quickly went viral on social media and Caicedo You will be severely punished for your actions.
North Lions fell defeated by club reeds (2-1). This result had frustrated Caicedowho tried to take out all his anger against the referee.
“It is something that should not be given in any instance of football, how he is wrong in the final part. He gave him a direct red card, it seems that it was a pretty strong insult, and at the moment of receiving the red card, Shirley Caicedo returns, gives a hoot to the number one assist, that’s why it’s a lack of maturity, “the narrators of the meeting commented. .
The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) opened a file against the player, who could suffer a harsh sanction and would be out of the field for a long time.