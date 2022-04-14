He graffitied the car of a mixed martial arts fighter and was beaten

Mixed martial arts fighter Ricardo ‘el Loco’ Arreola hit a man who happened to scratch his car while he was inside, so he got out of the car to beat him up.

In a video that circulates on social networks, you can see the moment in which a subject wearing black pants and a red shirt is walking on the sidewalk when he sees the sports vehicle of ‘el Loco’ Arreola and with a can of spray paint begins to paint the window on the passenger side and the windshield.

At that moment, the fighter got out of his vehicle, chased the man and punched and kicked him several times, then threw him to the ground and continued beating him. Later @LLanesLyL, who was the one who shared the recording, published a photo in which the graffiti artist is seen cleaning Ricardo’s car with his red shirt.

In his Instagram stories, Ricardo Arreola shared the video of what happened and pointed out: “Things that happen in the center of Monterrey. I came to train at the box and I parked, a bato came and started scratching me with spray, the net I don’t think I missed seeing&%, but pin&%$ people, it gave me courage.

In addition, he published the video where it is seen that he is forcing the subject to clean the car and asks him the reason why he did it, to which he replies that he was only walking and it occurred to him to do it, it is also seen that the window has a large gray scratch.

The athlete also pointed out: “it is the second time something like this has happened to me, that there is a bato doing things and I am inside the car. The net is not cool, the bato was very crazy and it was easy for him ”.

And finally he explained: “those people are the same ones who grope rucas in the street and yell things at them and all that stuff. I am not justifying myself for having punched him, which I think was not the most correct solution, but that is what happens, I think that anyone would have reacted the same or even worse.

