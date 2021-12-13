He had a pain in his chest, he was afraid

Luciano Spalletti explains why Zielinski was forced to leave the field after just twenty minutes. The Napoli medical report on the player’s condition confirms the “breathing difficulties”.

“He had pain in his chest, he was afraid”. Luciano Spalletti explain why Piotr Zielinski he was forced to leave the field after just twenty minutes. A forced replacement, requested by the same midfielder who expressed discomfort and then chose not to continue due to illness. He was bent on his knees and shook his head, he had already understood that for him the match ended there. Sore throat, cough, that feeling of pressure in the chest and difficulty in breathing were the symptoms that prompted the Pole to leave the match. “He couldn’t breathe – added the Napoli coach -. He was worried because he believed it could be something different … We asked him if he could wait a few minutes to recover but when he told us he couldn’t continue we preferred to pull him. out to be safe “.

What are the conditions of the player? The official press release from Napoli confirms that “he went out with breathing difficulties” and adds an important detail that gives relief: “the exams he underwent gave negative results”. It will be necessary to wait for the next few hours to verify the evolution of the situation before reaching early conclusions. Zielinski’s mimicry and expression aroused an impression, something very similar had happened on Saturday to Victor Lindelof of Manchester United, who was also forced to call the change with the same reason: he couldn’t breathe.

Zielinski’s illness is also coupled with the blow taken by Elmas and feeds the anxieties for a situation that has become very hard in light of the sequence of injuries that have decimated the squad. “I’m not worried – the words of Spalletti -, but if in addition to the players of the African Cup (Osimhen, Anguissa and Koulibaly ed) you have to count even ten less, it is normal to face difficulties. Not even having 13-14 players in condition it is difficult for everyone “.