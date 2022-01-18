he had been convicted of child abuse

The body of little Dean Verberckmoes was found in the Netherlands after he was kidnapped in Belgium by a babysitter 5 days ago. The 34-year-old man was arrested. In 2010 he was convicted of abusing a 2-year-old child who died as a result of the torture.

The body of Dean Verberckmoes, 4, was found in the Netherlands 5 days after his disappearance. The little boy lived in the Belgian city of Sint Niklaas, near Antwerp, with his parents and younger sister. Last Thursday morning, he should have been taken to the babysitter at his grandparents’ house, but it never got there. The child was in fact kidnapped by Dave De K, the 34-year-old who took care of him, and then killed. The man had already been convicted in Belgium for abusing his ex-partner’s son, who later died. He had established contact with little Dean’s mother following the intervention of his current partner, who had met the woman in the office of a psychotherapist. She was the one who had named Dave as babysitter for the little one. Investigators listened to her looking for further clues about the kidnapping.

The parents of the child, according to what they declared, were not aware of the crime committed years ago, but they knew that the babysitter had been in prison. Little Dean’s 39-year-old mother he had launched an appeal on television, asking the kidnapper to even leave the child in front of the door and then disappear. The 39-year-old told law enforcement that she met the man after meeting his partner. “I have depression and in the course of my therapy I met Dave’s partner. She introduced me to her boyfriend and I loved him my children when I was working. He and my son seemed to be connected to me,” the woman said. The man had been at the center of the news in Belgium because in 2008 he had abused the son of his previous partner. The 2-year-old had been tortured to death. He had spoken of an “accident” but later acknowledged that he was under the influence of drugs. In 2010 it had been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Once his sentence was served, the man was not taken to a psychiatric institution because, according to the Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne, there was no room.