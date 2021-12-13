He had fired 900 employees on Zoom, the ceo leaves Better – Hi-tech

Vishal Garg, until a few days ago CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage company, has left the group for the moment. In his place Kevin Ryan, former chief financial officer of the company. Garg had become famous for firing 900 employees, 9% of Better’s global workforce, via a video call on Zoom, one of the main platforms used for online business meetings, exploded with smart working.

The decision of the leaders to replace Garg is evidently the daughter of the media hype that followed the call, which ended entirely on TikTok and YouTube. A backlash it has the launch of Better.com on the stock exchange, scheduled for December, is blocked indefinitely. Just a few days ago, the Italian Alessandra Cielidoni was fired, through a meeting on Microsoft Teams, by Yazaki, which produces and markets wiring and electrical distribution systems for motor vehicles and which counts Stellantis among its customers.

“They treated us as if we were transparent. I understand that multinationals are firing, but at least one meeting, the opportunity to give me time to look for another job,” he explained to Corriere della Sera. For its part, Better, with a letter to employees obtained and published by the Vice site, announced that Vishal Garg “has taken a step back and will take a break from his responsibilities as CEO. We still have a lot of work to do and we hope that all employees can return to focus on our customers and help each other in order to create a great company that we can be proud of. “Meanwhile, the company has contacted an external auditor to analyze and eventually resolve. the problems of leadership and corporate culture, since the former CEO had mentioned inefficiency and low productivity among the reasons for the layoffs.