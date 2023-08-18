He had no fair skin or blue eyes: Scientists reveal the real appearance of Ötzi the snowman

Previous analyzes had indicated that Otzi the Snowman had fair skin and light eyes; However, a new analysis rejects this version.

otzi the snowmanmet in the Otzel Alps more than 30 years ago, on the border between Austria and Italy. Since then, his mummified remains have revealed how he lived, the number of injuries his body sustained, how tall he was and even what he ate before he died.

small body was preserved for at least 5,200 years In sub-zero temperatures, sun and wind conditions. This time, It is one of the most studied mummies For all the information it can reveal, and continues to reveal european prehistory and the development of the population of the old continent.

a dark little man

Otzi is the oldest mummy in Europe, Since its discovery, scientists have made reconstructions that show it was A man of about 45 years, 160 cm tall and 50 kg in weight, White hairy skin and light eyes. However, this last data has just been discarded.

In a new analysis of its genome published in the journal cell genomics, Ice Man reveals he was brown And later studies also found that it has a brown pupil. New genetic study also points to His hair was sparse, the crown was visible on his head, who came from Anatolia and had a Tendency to suffer from obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“Genome analysis revealed phenotypic traits such as high skin pigmentation, deep eye color, and a tendency towards male pattern baldness that are in stark contrast to previous reconstructions, which showed a light-skinned, dark-eyed male.” Pale and quite hairy,” explained Johannes Kraus of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and co-author of the paper. “It’s funny how the first reconstructions were biased by preconceived notions of Europeans during the Stone Age.”

Who is Otzi the Ice Man?

Ten years ago, a first analysis delved into the color of his skin and eyes and found Mediterranean-European Profile, With new research Now we know that his skin was even darker, The people responsible for the article also believe so The man lived in isolation from the rest of the Europeans who lived north and west of the Alps.

“This is the darkest skin tone ever recorded in contemporary European individuals,” said anthropologist Albert Zink, co-author of the study. ,It was previously thought that the mummy’s skin had turned black. during its preservation in the ice, but what we see now is actually quite The original color of Otzi’s skin.”

The remains of Ötzi the Iceman are preserved in the Archaeological Museum of South Tyrol in Italy. Over three decades of research has shown that On the day of his death he was wearing a bear skin and leather clothesAnd before an arrow could hit him, dined with Ibex, deer and einkorn grain.

He The man was about 46 years old when he diedHe was left-handed and had a slim body. This was disclosed by his mother i was lactose intolerantHe had a genetic abnormality in the formation of his ribs, suffered from heart disease and dental problems. also found in his stomach Helicobacter pyloriThe bacteria responsible for peptic ulcers, which currently affects two-thirds of the world’s population.

