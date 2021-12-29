He had ordered an iPhone 13 Pro Max, but what is delivered to him is incredible – PHOTOS

An unfortunate mishap for a man who, after ordering an iPhone 13 Pro Max, received quite another at home

The holiday season is one of the best times to switch smartphones. Between discounts and various promotions, there is the possibility to save a lot of money even on top of the range models. And it is impossible not to think about iPhone, also given the recent release of the new series.

But not always everything goes for the best. A man saw himself ruining the Christmas due to a very unexpected package. He had ordered a iPhone 13 Pro Max and, after receiving it, he decided to wait until December 25th before opening it. When the long-awaited day arrived, he found himself in his hands an unpleasant surprise.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Vodafone targets TIM customers with its timeless Special Minutes 50 Giga offer

He wanted an iPhone 13 Pro Max, gets chocolate and toilet paper

His name is Daniel Carroll, and he is the protagonist of an unhappy story to say the least. To celebrate Christmas, this man had decided to treat himself to a iPhone 13 Pro Max Brand new. After having meticulously followed the delivery via smartphone, he went himself to collect the package from a DHL warehouse in West Yorkshire. He then decided to wait for the 25th December to open it, not knowing what awaited him. In place of the € 1200 iPhone by phone, Daniel found himself with two bars Dairy Milk Oreo from 120 g and the smelly toilet paper.

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> The spectacular smartphone shown in Don’t Look Up really exists

The incredible thing is that, according to what the man told, the order was made on the Apple’s official website. “I traveled 24 miles round trip to collect the package, as DHL gave me mixed information about the delivery and delayed everything. Back home, I noticed that the box had been tampered with and the package was light. Once I opened it, I noticed that inside there was a roll of used toilet paper and two Oreo chocolate bars.” his testimony at the Mirror UK.