“He had problems with Diego’s children because of the money”

Stefano Ceci interviewed in The morning talks about the death of Hugo Maradona and the relationship with Diego’s children.

“For me it was a very hard blow. I knew that he was not very well and that he had had some health problems, but I could not imagine such a quick and unexpected end, quite the contrary.

I met Hugo about ten years ago. And if Diego was good, Hugo was goodness. It was immediately obvious that they had the same DNA. Anything that could be said about Hugo would be superfluous and might seem like clichés, but that’s not the case. I had included it in Diego’s brand that we were starting to tell some anecdotes on the Madarona social page. I also proposed to him to write a book about his brother, because no one like him could tell about the familiar Maradona. Then I had also involved him to keep him active, since he was already not well on the day of the inauguration of the statue at the Naples stadium.

No problem with either sister or brother Lalo. The only problems he had were with Diego’s children. All the fault of money: when there are economic interests, people no longer look anyone or anything in the face. You lose your serenity and being human. Even if on the other side there was someone like Hugo who was very good.

In a very calm way because he only cared about his brother Diego. She knew everything about who Diego’s children were and between the two of them there was an excellent relationship, a relationship of sincere and deep love. They were two straight people, they said everything outspoken: just as the relationship between two brothers should be.

I certainly expect a gesture of affection towards him. Suffice it to say that Giannina is Hugo’s goddaughter. That’s why I wish that at least now, after his death, there was at least an emotional rapprochement. Wars lead nowhere. These quarrels I have never understood or shared. They also attacked me who had been close to Diego for 20 years, but for him it was bad, because they were brothers ».

