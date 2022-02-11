he had retired a few months ago

MACERATA – Mourning for the disappearance by Umberto Gentilucci. General practitioner, he was 70 years old and died yesterday morning, in his home in Macerata, due to an illness that he probably suffered in his sleep. Well known in the city, Gentilucci had retired some time after years of activity in the Macerata medical office, in via Merelli, together with his colleague Fulvio Gubbinelli.

«I lose a dear colleague – comments the president of the Macerata Medical Association, Romano Mari -. He was one of the general practitioners with whom I shared part of my professional activity. We started together. He had been retired for a few months, also for some health problems, and I learned this morning (yesterday for the reader) of his disappearance. I remember him as a precise colleague, very sensitive in his professional activity. He only tried to go to sleep after he had really finished all the day’s work. Sometimes I would meet him late in the evening, on the street, while he was on his way to go to his patients’ homes for his last home visits. We had our studios close by and we often met. He was a very correct, affable person, but above all a doctor who gave his all to the profession. He was always available to colleagues and patients: his support was never lacking when it was needed. A great loss for general medicine. He leaves a great void – he comments -. It is a disappearance that saddens many of us colleagues because we have almost all reached retirement age and it is right that we can enjoy a well-deserved rest. Unfortunately this did not happen to Umberto who did not have time to experience his free time ».

Yesterday Gentilucci was also mentioned in the session of the board of directors of the Order of doctors. «Remembering his commitment and his dedication is the least we can do» concludes Mari. The doctor leaves his wife Raffaela, daughter Alessandra, brothers Maria and Giovanni. Today at 16 the funeral in the church of the Sacred Heart of Macerata for the last farewell to the professional.

