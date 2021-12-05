He had returned the precious stones found in 2013 on Mont Blanc, now half of them will be his

CHAMONIX – When in 2013 the hiker who was climbing the Bossons glacier on Mont Blanc found himself in front of a metal box, he certainly did not imagine that it could contain precious gems, including emeralds, sapphires and rubies. The man had then delivered the booty to the Savoyard gendarmerie, which had begun investigations to try to trace the owners, which proved unsuccessful.

Now, eight years later, the authorities have decided to divide the booty: half will go to the municipality of Chamonix while the other half to the climber, AFP reports.

The precious stones have meanwhile been valued at around 300,000 euros (just over 310,000 francs), and divided equally.

But who did the precious stones belong to? From the discovery some clues emerged that suggested an Indian origin. The thought immediately went to the two flights that crashed in the area decades earlier. The first in 1950, in which 48 people lost their lives. The second dates back to 1966, when an Indian airline plane hit the mountain, killing 117 people. Investigations have always focused on this last flight, which departed from Mumbai and headed for New York, but never found the owner.