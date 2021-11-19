he had spent 4 months away from his family to save the lives of the infected

He died at age 45 on Dr. Irfan Halim, one of Britain’s most prestigious surgeons. The doctor tested positive for Covid on 10 September and, after two months of fighting the virus, died on 14 November at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, where he was hospitalized. Irfan Halim leaves behind his wife and 4 children. Those who have known him describe him as a force of nature, “10 men in one”, capable of treating more than 250,000 patients during his career. Dr Halim had spent 4 months away from loved ones, on the front line against the Covid pandemic in Great Britain.

The British doctor hero who died of Covid

Halim was an experienced surgeon at Swindon hospital specializing in laparoscopic surgery, and also had a private practice on prestigious Harley Street in central London, with around 300 new patients a month. His wife Saila said: «My beloved Irfan died on Sunday November 14th at 7:51 pm in peace as I held him in my arms whispering prayers and love in his ears, together with his brother and his sister, surrounded by his beautiful friends. “. The woman added: “Irfan, you have given me fifteen magical years as your wife, four beautiful children, wonderful memories that will last for all my remaining days in this world.”

Dr Irfan Halim, described as a “gift of a man”, has tragically died after a nine-week battle with Covid https://t.co/q9avJtC9tx – Evening Standard (@standardnews) November 19, 2021

Dr. Halim had spent the past two years treating Covid patients: on 10 September he was on the ward when he collapsed, after allegedly contracting the virus at work. He was initially treated in the intensive care unit of Swindon hospital before being transferred to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. He underwent a treatment with a special artificial lung, the so-called “extracorporeal membrane oxygenation”. Whether Dr Halim was vaccinated or not was not disclosed, but the vast majority of the British Health System’s 1.3 million employees are (while 111,000 are not, according to the latest data).