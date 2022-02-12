he had to go to Mars, but he took the wrong road and now orbits the Sun (and maybe he will return to Earth)

Even the most sophisticated of GPS can be wrong. The one aboard the Tesla Roadster by Elon Musk for example: had to carry the car around Mars, and instead it ended up revolving around the sun. The car, which he has behind the wheel Starman, space mannequin of Bowiana memory, it has taken the wrong orbit: instead of the circular one between Mars and the Sun, it has taken an elliptical crossroads that is directing it towards the asteroid belt.

The astronomer

The astronomer Jonathan agreed Dowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. To Musk, who a couple of months ago tweeted with ill-concealed pride “my car is in orbit around Mars”, Dowell was forced to clarify that “unfortunately not: it is in orbit around the sun, only at this moment it is passing through the orbit of Mars ». This was followed by a diatribe that is difficult to summarize for mere mortals fasting in astrophysics which, however, ended very clearly: an Internet user who asked Dowell who had ever given him the license to carry out the task of space policeman, the interested party replied «Giovanni Kepler». Even if he has “Wrong way”the Tesla sent into space on February 6, 2018 on a Falcon Heavy rocket by Space X, the aerospace company of Musk, is in any case making a very respectable circumnavigation: according to data from NASAanalyzed by the site whereisroadster.com, the car has already completed two and a half laps around the sun and has covered over three billion kilometers.

For Musk, which initially justified his initiative with a convincing “I launched the stupidest thing I could think of”, it is actually sponsoring the goal of bringing people to Mars (and eventually building cities there) and also testing potentially inexhaustible batteries that Tesla are equipped with. If the data NASA they allow us to follow (more or less) the Roadster’s itinerary in space, but they do not tell us anything about the state of the car, the bodywork, the driver, much less the equipment. According to experts, it is likely that the flaming red car that once belonged to Elon Musk is still not much left and that carbon fiber and plastic structures have already been greatly deteriorated by solar radiation and cosmic rays.

It is also unlikely that the radio on board will continue to function and last for the next ten or more million years (the usual Musk had enjoyed predicting a journey of “at least a billion years” for his galactic driver). However, if the audio on board were still in operation, Starman at the wheel has already been able to listen to two David Bowie titles well matched to the story, Space Oddity and Life on Mars, for about 700 thousand times. The visionary billionaire is not without a sense of humor and has conceived the operation of the machine in space with continuous references to the ironic-science fiction novel by the British Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Not surprisingly, on the dashboard of the space Tesla he had Don’t panic, do not panic, engraved in large letters, the same words that appear in the Guide to the Galaxy that in the novel explains to the protagonists the often laughable secrets of the Universe. It remains to be known if and where the Roadster will end its journey.

Forecasts

According to predictions of various scientists, the car will be able to live for a few tens of millions of years at the most. For many, the most likely hypothesis is that it will return to the garage, or to Earth, where it could always fall in the very distant future for current humans. That the car can cause damage is excluded, since what would remain would end up dissolved in the atmosphere. On the other hand, it seems quite certain that in 2091 the car will be in a very close point to our planet (a distance comparable to that between the Earth and the Moon): at that moment it could even be visible with a good telescope. Meanwhile, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has already officially included it in its catalog among the «bodies of the solar system».