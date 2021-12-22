he had trained on Monday, then the alarm

Insigne positive at Covid 19, will miss the match against Spezia and began the period of isolation at home, then waiting to be able to resume training with the team as soon as it becomes negative again: the championship, after the last round today of the first round , will resume on January 6 and Napoli will play away in Turin against Juventus.

As reported by Il Mattino:

“The alarm went off in the morning after the doubtful outcome of the first unsanitary swab to which the captain who did not take part in training due to slight flu symptoms underwent. Lorenzo was also subjected to the molecular swab, from which he is its positivity to Covid 19 emerged and the outcome of which was communicated by Naples around 2 pm. Hours of waiting and concern then for the outcome of the molecular swabs that the team carried out, following the indications of the competent Local Health Authority: ‘The outcome was known shortly before 7 pm and at the Azzurri we could breathe a sigh of relief because everyone tested negative. A bad period for Insigne: on Monday he had completed the entire training session and therefore would have had the chance to return available to Spalletti and instead will now have to stand still for Covid 19.

Insigne awaiting renewal

And for Insigne remains the puzzle related to the renewal of the contract, so far there has been no agreement between the proposal of the blue club and what is the idea of ​​the captain. Lorenzo expires in June 2022 and could go away on a free transfer. A situation, therefore, still to be resolved bearing in mind the offers that may arrive “.