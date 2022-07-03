He harasses Taylor Swift and freaks out in court

The man showed up at Taylor Swift’s homes in New York and Tennessee. AFP

On Friday, Joshua Christian was arrested in New York. The 35-year-old man from Brooklyn is charged with harassment of Taylor Swift and criminal trespassing in her home. He is said to have visited the singer’s home on Franklin Street in Manhattan twice in March and June and another time at her other home in Tennessee, but on an unspecified date. He appeared for these facts on Saturday July 2.

On March 26, Joshua Christian entered the Manhattan building through an unlocked door and hid while waiting for the star, but fled when confronted by venue security personnel, according to the “DailyMail”. On June 12, he came back and made threats to the person who answered the intercom: “You’re dead you know. You are holding her prisoner and I must release her,” he shouted, writing the “New York Post”.

In court, the man dressed entirely in white and wearing an anti-covid protective mask behaved in the strangest way. He first said he was rejecting his lawyer: “I am a Christian scientist, he shouted. I don’t want this person to represent me. This is the worst miscarriage of justice since the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I represent myself”. Then he turned to the room and said, “Are you all the greatest pranksters in history or are you actually real? Prove that you are real. Prove that you are real”.