“He has a bad relationship with him”

One of Paris Saint Germain’s key players is now Lionel Messi. The Argentinian has won the trust of Christophe Galtier. However, he did not have the best season of his professional career during his first experience in France.

Even with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Messi in the Galtier squad, the Parisian management is constantly on the lookout for new recruits to complete its ranks. According to El Nacional, the target leading to Antoine Griezmann is not unanimous at PSG. The sevenfold Golden Ball would have displayed a veto and would no longer want to work with the French world champion. But Christophe Galtier absolutely wants another striker and also wants Mauro Icardi to leave.

“We want a new striker. The club works very hard. I am in direct contact with Luis Campos on this subject. We shouldn’t make any mistakes.” explained Galtier during a press conference. Faced with this situation, the PSG board of directors began to look for a reinforcement who meets all the requirements of Al-Khelaïfi. And Griezmann is an option that PSG like as they consider he has a goal and he would also help the team in the Champions League in particular.

The Frenchman is one of the doubtful players at Atletico Madrid. Among the best paid at the Colchoneros, Griezou is under contract with Barça and is on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano until June 2023. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has already started asking questions about a possible signing, but for that, Barça, Atlético de Madrid and PSG will have to reach an agreement, and the board of directors will have to pay a sum close to 35 million euros. But according to El Nacional, Lionel Messi opposes this idea.

Former FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann is expected in Paris. Lionel Messi would be against the intentions of Luis Campos and PSG to sign the Frenchman….

