He has a heart attack while in the gym, saved by 118 and Croce Azzurra Molisana

The gratitude of the patient and his family for an operation that literally wrenched him from an inauspicious fate

First the fear, then the frenzy and finally a great sense of gratitude. These are the phases that accompanied the moments of existence of a man of just over 40 years who owes his life to the timeliness of the intervention of a doctor and a nurse from 118 and the operators of the Croce Azzurra Molisana who literally snatched him from an inauspicious fate.

The person in question was seized by an illness which later turned out to be a heart attack while he was inside a gym in Campobasso. The employees of the same gym immediately realized the gravity of the moment and immediately alerted the 118 arrived on site with the full crew.

While the tension remained high and time passed inexorably slow, life-saving maneuvers were practiced which, it should be said, avoided the worst.

The young patient was, as they say in the jargon, “recovered” and stabilized and then urgently transported to the Cardarelli Emergency Department where he continued the cycle of surgery.

What we have briefly described to you is one of the many moments that Emergency Medicine lives and puts into practice day after day in our small region, an indispensable Medicine for which much more could be done in terms of support and strengthening. Precisely because it affects the life of each of us.

And we like to tell these little everyday stories that end with a happy ending. The family members of the man struck by a heart attack wanted to express all their gratitude to the 118 operators and to the colleagues of the Blue Cross who contributed to a rescue that is miraculous, because without the professionalism of these “guardian angels” little or nothing it could have been done.