“He has a penis and is attracted to women”

Rome, Jan 31 – She competes against women despite having a male body and a male body, and makes a lot of prizes by destroying the dreams and hopes of her competing swimmers, biological females: but that’s not enough, because Lia Thomas, trans swimmer of the University of Pennsylvania also wants to share the locker room with them. This notwithstanding still has a penis and declares herself a “lesbian”, that is, attracted to women.

Trans swimmer wants the women’s locker room

They are useless the grievances of teammates – subdued grievances, because women who refuse to bow to inclusive diktats regarding trans women in women’s sports end up ostracized. The reason is clear: it is Thomas who is winning, strong in his male body that no transition can really transform into that of a woman. So it’s Thomas who has the final say on everything. Only Thomas’ feelings and whims matter.

Speak a teammate

“It’s definitely embarrassing because Lia still has male body parts and is still attracted to women“. Thus begins the story of a swimmer from the team al DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview. He reports that the other members of the team have repeatedly communicated their discomfort to the coach, looking for an alternative solution for the trans swimmer, but without obtaining anything. So, as always happens in these cases, as also happens in public toilets and prisons, it’s the women who lose out.

Real women lose out

And after all, no born woman who identifies as a man participates in men’s sports, and this for obvious reasons … “More swimmers have raised the question, several times”, continues the athlete from UPenn. “But in practice we have been told that we couldn’t ostracize Lia and that there is nothing we can do about it. That in practice »if the girls don’t want to see Thomas’s« thanks »they have to turn their eyes« and accept it, or we can’t use our locker room ».

And the trans doesn’t care

Thomas, for his part, seems not to care how teammates feel. “It’s really upsetting because Lia doesn’t seem to care how she makes others feel,” continued the girl. “35 of us should simply accept feeling uncomfortable in our space and locker room to respect the feelings of one person.” The school, in short, goes out of its way to make Thomas feel accepted, regardless of how this affects the quality of life of other girls.

The NCAA, which established rules that allow transgender athletes to compete after completing a one-year course of hormone therapy, recently washed their hands, announcing that transgender participation will now be determined by the national body of every sport. In Thomas’s case, the matter will fall under the purview of Use Swimming, which is considering a new policy. “USA Swimming strongly believes in inclusiveness and the opportunity for all athletes to experience the sport of swimming in a way that is consistent with their gender identity and expression,” USA Swimming said last week. “We also strongly believe in competitive equity and, like many, we are doing our best to learn and educate ourselves.” The statement is certainly not encouraging.

Cristina Gauri



