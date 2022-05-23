Entertainment

“He has already forgotten that he is Mexican”: Eugenio Derbez is criticized for preferring English

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Eugenio Derbez He enjoys an unparalleled stage in his artistic career by having various cinematographic triumphs, but part of his Mexican fans assure that he has had a change of attitude and has criticized him for leaving Spanish behind and preferring English.

The Mexican comedian left Aztec land for some time to seek a growth opportunity in the United States, which has greatly benefited him after adding several triumphs.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal met with his friend Ronald, the young man to whom he gave one of his jewels

36 seconds ago

Fast X: first look at the look of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) with Vin Diesel

2 mins ago

Jessica Alba ‘just knew’ when she met Cash Warren that she was going to ‘know him forever’

12 mins ago

Beyoncé Spotted in Italy Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button