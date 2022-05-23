“He has already forgotten that he is Mexican”: Eugenio Derbez is criticized for preferring English

Eugenio Derbez He enjoys an unparalleled stage in his artistic career by having various cinematographic triumphs, but part of his Mexican fans assure that he has had a change of attitude and has criticized him for leaving Spanish behind and preferring English.

The Mexican comedian left Aztec land for some time to seek a growth opportunity in the United States, which has greatly benefited him after adding several triumphs.

His most recent success has been the film “The Valet”, which is already available on Star +; however, beyond that, Eugenio Derbez has given something to talk about because of the way it has adopted within its social networks, since now its publications are based on the English leaving aside their native language, Spanish.

Eugenio Derbez… do you want to be a gringo?

The actor Eugenio Derbez has caused controversy due to his attitudes on social networks, as Internet users point out that most of his publications are in Englishto which he has received criticism about whether “he has already forgotten that he is Mexican” or “if he wants to be a gringo”.

The series of critics has received them Eugenio Derbez because, supposedly, to most of the photos or videos that you share, you add a description in EnglishFor example, in a video about the premiere of his new movie he wrote: “Memorable moments at #TheValet premiere in Mexico City (Memorable moments at the premiere of #TheValet” in Mexico City)”

In the comments there are messages in which they applaud their success, but also criticize their attitude by only speaking in English.

“How strange, another publication in English and even putting ‘in Mexico City’”, “How sad Eugenio, you already forgot that you are Mexican”, “It really is not necessary to put everything in English, it is understood that you want to conquer a new public, gringo if we are more specific, but if you are in the city that gave you fame for the first time because you are not able to put it as it is”, “There is nothing sadder than a Mexican wanting to be American or Spanish”, were some of the negative feedback it received.

