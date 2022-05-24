“He has already forgotten that he is Mexican”: they tunden Eugenio Derbez for publications in English

Eugenio Derbez was criticized on social networks REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The Derbez family has become one of the most popular in Mexico and some Spanish-speaking countries thanks to the talent that its members have shown in the various projects in which they have participated, the media relations they have with other celebrities and even the great controversies that have been generated around the political sphere in which they have been involved in recent weeks.

Thus, Eugenio Derbez is back in Mexico and although his appearances and interviews for various media outlets have already caused a stir, a viral fight in Twitter with Emilio Azcarraga Jean by a supposed veto of Televisa -according to him for the rights of The P. Luche Family– even posing with Galilea Montijo in New York and be criticized.

The wave of criticism does not seem to stop, since a recent publication by the actor of CODA: Heart signals -winner for Best Picture at the Oscars 2022- in Instagram has already caused new controversy because his Spanish-speaking fans remind the actor “that he is Mexican” and his career is largely due to the public of the Aztec country and the fact that the captions of photos or videos are in English they are interpreted by them as an “attempt to feel gringo.”

The controversy began in this publication (Photo: Instagram/ederbez)

“Memorable moments at #TheValet premiere in Mexico City (Memorable moments at the premiere of #TheValet” in Mexico City),” the comedian wrote in a video where he can be seen smiling, posing with fans, the media -especially with the microphones of Aztec TV– and some actors from said film.

Quickly the detractors and even some annoying fans began to claim the actor that for a few weeks almost all of its content is published in Englisheven the one related to his new visit to Mexico, for which more than one assures that “he has already forgotten that he is Mexican.”

“How strange, another publication in English and even posting ‘in Mexico City’”. “How sad Eugene, you already forgot that you are mexican”. “Passing the same thing that any Latino with the air of a gringo does as soon as he does slightly well abroad, it’s ridiculous.” “It really is not necessary to put everything in English, it is understood that you want to conquer a new audience, gringo if we are more specific, but if you are in the city that gave you fame for the first time because you are not capable of putting it as it is” . “There is nothing sadder than a Mexican wanting to be American or Spanish”, users wrote.

Photos: Gettyimages Darkroom

A few days ago, for the morning of Aztec TV, come the joyexpressed something that has moved many, but has also caused a few others to assure that his words are a hint for Televisa Univisiona television station that in Mexico, according to him, has him banned for his participation in save me from the train -which seeks to resume the beginnings of the project in Section 5 South of the Mayan Train to avoid damage to ecological matters-.

The popular comedian was in Mexico promoting the film The Valet, last production in which the interpreter who shone in the Files Cinema era participated, Carmen Salinas. For this reason, he was asked if he would like to produce his bioseries and his answer left more than one shocked.

That was the moment (Photos: Instagram/@galileamontijo/@ederbez)

“It’s not a bad idea, it could be but it would have to be a bioseries thatthat it is based on the truth and very well documented, not steamed. I would love to do it, I mean, it was your suggestion because later they will say ‘Eugenio wants to do it’, no. I would also love to do it because the relationship I have with the family right now is very good, “she said.

To this was added a viral fight in Twitter with Emilio Azcárraga Jean who told him that he was not banned from Televisa in Mexico as the actor had said in the United States and as he has said in some Mexican media. To this has been added the detractors of Galilea Montijo, a presenter who frequently tunden for any reason.

