“He has already greeted his comrades”

Juventus transfer market, goodbye Ramsey: the Welshman would have already greeted his teammates. The revelation-twist.

Ramsey-Juventus, it could really end. The Welshman, less and less at the center of Juventus’ projects, is living a de facto situation as a separated person at home, and until now he has preferred not to accept the offers that have been sent to him.

The former Arsenal, let’s not forget, is linked to the Old Lady by a contract expiring in 2023, and perceives about 7 million euros per season, money that weighs like a sword of Damocles on the budget of the “Old Lady”. The hypothesis has been discarded Burnley, the Crystal Palace – whose assault for Van De Beek has been thwarted – it could come back in vogue: at this point, everything will depend on the choice of the person concerned, on which Luca Momblano has provided more information. The journalist, who spoke during the Juventibus live broadcast on Twitch, revealed a detail that is far from irrelevant on what could turn out to be the latest blow to this crackling market carried out by the Juventus management.

Juventus transfer market, goodbye Ramsey | The revelation of Momblano

Here are Momblano’s words: “Ramsey does not remain at Juve as a dry or integrated branch: at this point nothing changes, nor does the definition of the negotiation for Nandez pass from Ramsey as a box. Ramsey does not affect the Juventus market, he conditioned it this summer so much so that it is Arrivabene that Cherubini had been categorical with Ramsey’s entourage, there was no precise idea, but relations with Allegri gradually worsened. In my opinion tomorrow will be the day of Aaron Ramsey: not if he has actually refused the advances from England or if he has moved, delegated his choice: the Burnley it seems to me further away, but there is also the Crystal Palace.

Ramsey greeted all the comrades: he took leave of his teammates, he did it without distinction to the group, from this point of view I expect news tomorrow. Personally, I’m not saying tonight, but something could happen tomorrow. They gave me the name of Newcastle, which would be the team that would convince the player to go on loan, and would be the most popular profile. Ramsey, however, took leave of his companions yesterday.