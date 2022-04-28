“He has done great damage to Honduran soccer; should be questioned”

2022-04-27

Firm, serious and forceful, as usual, the president of the Real society, Ricardo Elencoffattacked the legal representative of the Victorythe lawyer Victor Kawaswho imposed the demand of the last great Honduran soccer scandal. kawas He was the character who in September denounced a failure in the registration payment of the oil group and Honduras Progreso, which threatened, until this Wednesday, to take seven points from the Tocoeños and thus descend them instead of Platense. Jaibo’s lawyer dismissed the complaint in the hours before the start of the meeting that would define the case, which caused discomfort in the leader Castoffwho first showed his condolences to the Shark, who has lost his chance at the table to remain in National League. – THIS WAS THE LIVE FROM THE OFFICES OF THE NATIONAL LEAGUE –

“I am very sorry about the situation. Platense. I know what it hurts to go down, and I know what it hurts to go up. I make a call, to the serious sports leadership, to think of great solutions in the face of this type of crisis caused by people like the lawyer Victor KawasI don’t know what motivated him (to file the lawsuit), I think his obsession is to become president of this league; he was wrong on the way ”, he began by saying Castoff upon arrival at the National League offices. And he added regarding the lawyer: “The damage that Victor Kawas has done to Honduran soccer is great. We believe that Kawas and the board of directors of the Victory, they made him understand that they were making a big mistake, according to what they have told me. I make a public appeal to the Ethics Committee of the Federation so that (kawas) is questioned because the damage caused is enormous. Today Honduran soccer is hit and damaged by this situation.” Castoff He considers that “they gave the issue a long time” of the mandate since “the situation is very clear. The Victory He presented, before the start of the meeting, a withdrawal of the complaint, which he previously alleged, which was always time-barred. I think this is already finished. I do not know the reasons why the League has not closed this case since the person who was an interested party in this complaint (Víctor Kawas), who in our particular opinion was always illegal, has withdrawn from the situation. What to do League it is to file the leadership that Victoria presented until the withdrawal, and to consider the case closed. This had to end since the withdrawal was read. – Proposes expansion of clubs in the National League –