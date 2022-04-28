“He has done great damage to Honduran soccer; should be questioned”
Firm, serious and forceful, as usual, the president of the Real society, Ricardo Elencoffattacked the legal representative of the Victorythe lawyer Victor Kawaswho imposed the demand of the last great Honduran soccer scandal.
kawas He was the character who in September denounced a failure in the registration payment of the oil group and Honduras Progreso, which threatened, until this Wednesday, to take seven points from the Tocoeños and thus descend them instead of Platense.
Jaibo’s lawyer dismissed the complaint in the hours before the start of the meeting that would define the case, which caused discomfort in the leader Castoffwho first showed his condolences to the Shark, who has lost his chance at the table to remain in National League.
– THIS WAS THE LIVE FROM THE OFFICES OF THE NATIONAL LEAGUE –
“I am very sorry about the situation. Platense. I know what it hurts to go down, and I know what it hurts to go up. I make a call, to the serious sports leadership, to think of great solutions in the face of this type of crisis caused by people like the lawyer Victor KawasI don’t know what motivated him (to file the lawsuit), I think his obsession is to become president of this league; he was wrong on the way ”, he began by saying Castoff upon arrival at the National League offices.
And he added regarding the lawyer: “The damage that Victor Kawas has done to Honduran soccer is great. We believe that Kawas and the board of directors of the Victory, they made him understand that they were making a big mistake, according to what they have told me. I make a public appeal to the Ethics Committee of the Federation so that (kawas) is questioned because the damage caused is enormous. Today Honduran soccer is hit and damaged by this situation.”
Castoff He considers that “they gave the issue a long time” of the mandate since “the situation is very clear. The Victory He presented, before the start of the meeting, a withdrawal of the complaint, which he previously alleged, which was always time-barred. I think this is already finished. I do not know the reasons why the League has not closed this case since the person who was an interested party in this complaint (Víctor Kawas), who in our particular opinion was always illegal, has withdrawn from the situation. What to do League it is to file the leadership that Victoria presented until the withdrawal, and to consider the case closed. This had to end since the withdrawal was read.
– Proposes expansion of clubs in the National League –
The president of the Real society considers that to clean up the damage caused by the administrative conflict, they should choose to play with 12 clubs in the First Division, an idea he mentioned on Sunday after the end of matchday 17.
“That is why I proposed that the first champion of the National League (Platense), and all the legendary teams of Honduras, can make an entry, because the more clubs we have, the more economic activity there will be, there will be more opportunity for recreation in the towns from which these teams come. We are going to be able to generate job opportunities for young people, and make that economic spill that soccer causes when we fill the stadiums, ”he said on the subject.
Later, he remained firm on it: “For six years, FIFA has been requesting that we reach 12 clubs; in the Liga de Ascenso there are teams like Juticalpa, Parrillas One, Lone FC (which can be part of the First Division). This to clean up the bad image that Víctor caused to Honduran soccer. The people of Buenos Aires will feel that something has happened, but we know that we have always been based on the law. I thank the director of Victory, Xavier Cruzfor reconsidering and trying to clean up the bad image”.