he has his Cholo Simeone on the bench

Since Fernando Ortiz came to the bench of America things went better for the team. They left the bottom of the table and today they are fighting for a direct ticket to the Clausura 2022 Tournament Liguilla. It seems as if the Argentine strategist brought a magic wand, because from one moment to another the face of the panel changed, but all this owes to the similarity he has with Cholo Simeone.

Daniel GuzmanMexican coach, assured that when it was his turn to lead Tano in Santos and Tigres he saw qualities in him to become technical director, since in his opinion brings the whole school of Diego SimeoneAtletico Madrid strategist.

“He has a lot of school, a lot of school from Cholo Simeone because was created and was champion with Estudiantes de La Plata. The revelation of the tournament has been the revelation, because an America that had no direction, arrives and begins to give it stability; he is the novelty in the match that Tigres will face, a serious, capable coach, who will have a very well-ordered America“, expressed the Naughty Guzmán in an interview with halftime.

Fernando Ortíz, the leader that America needed

During his time as a player, Tano already showed that leadership, seriousness and commitment to take charge of a locker roomalthough what was done by America will have its most important test this Saturday when they visit the Volcano to face Miguel Herrera’s Tigres.

“The truth is that I guarantee all the people from Tigres who it will be a matchbecause of the way Tigres is playing, because of Miguel Herrera’s mastery of putting his teams in the first places being offensive“, revealed Daniel Guzman.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!