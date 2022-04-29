He has no word, the annoyance of Chivas with Gerardo Martino during the game against Guatemala

Ricardo Cadena / Gerardo Martino / Ricardo Pelaez

April 27, 2022 7:49 p.m.

Chivas are interested in having their players in the showcase that represents the Mexican National Team, because that speaks of the quality they have in the squad, however in a friendly match against Guatemala they were not very happy.

Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltrán and Luis Olivas were the ones called by Martino to face the game against the Chapines, although “Nene” had to return to the club, as he did not recover from a knee injury.

What bothered Chivas?

According to the broadcast of TV Azteca, the rojiblanca board pressured El Tri so that Roberto Alvarado played against Guatemala only the first half, due to the game against Necaxa on Friday, however, the coaching staff ignored him and left him on the field more than the agreed time.

Ricardo Peláez and Ricardo Cadena had to give in to the call, because if they did not do so, they could jeopardize future calls to the Tri for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

