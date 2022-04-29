Sports

He has no word, the annoyance of Chivas with Gerardo Martino during the game against Guatemala

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Ricardo Cadena / Gerardo Martino / Ricardo Pelaez
Ricardo Cadena / Gerardo Martino / Ricardo Pelaez

Chivas are interested in having their players in the showcase that represents the Mexican National Team, because that speaks of the quality they have in the squad, however in a friendly match against Guatemala they were not very happy.

More Chivas news:

He was the successor of Omar Bravo in Chivas, now he is dedicated to fishing

Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltrán and Luis Olivas were the ones called by Martino to face the game against the Chapines, although “Nene” had to return to the club, as he did not recover from a knee injury.

What bothered Chivas?

According to the broadcast of TV Azteca, the rojiblanca board pressured El Tri so that Roberto Alvarado played against Guatemala only the first half, due to the game against Necaxa on Friday, however, the coaching staff ignored him and left him on the field more than the agreed time.

Ricardo Peláez and Ricardo Cadena had to give in to the call, because if they did not do so, they could jeopardize future calls to the Tri for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

More Chivas news:

Neither Vega nor Alvarado, the Chivas player that Martino al Tri could call for Qatar

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vergara and Peláez enraged: Oribe Peralta sends spiteful words against Chivas de Guadalajara

7 mins ago

Millionaire bets, a lot of confidence and calls for support: this was the press conference of Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

20 mins ago

And the America? Chicote Calderón asks Tigres in the Final vs Chivas

32 mins ago

Six stars looking for their first MVP

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button