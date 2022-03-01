“He has nothing to do with reality”: Mauricio Ochmann reveals his bitter experience in “On a trip with the Derbez”

The actor assured that there were frictions and agreements that were not respected.

February 28, 2022 07:52 a.m.

Last Sunday afternoon the channel Yordi Rosado on YouTube he shared one more broadcast of the program in which he appears as a guest Mauricio Ochmanwho spoke crudely about how difficult his life has been since he was just a newborn, since was put up for adoption by his mother who had him when he was 15 years old after living a short adventure.

The actor revealed that the fact of being an adopted person seriously affected him because he struggled for a long time with feelings of abandonment, as if this were not enough, in his home he did not live in the best of environments since he had physical and mental violence.

It was at the age of 16 that Ochmann says he chose to live alone and start his artistic career, a step that would take him to where we see him today.

His break with Aislinn Derbez

During the interview, Yordi questioned Mauricio about his relationship with Aislinn Derbez and if the Derbez series had influenced their breakup, something to which he responded ambiguously.

”Well, yes, the theme of the series, for me, I’m going to be honest, for me it is one of the strongest experiences on a professional and personal level that I have had to live through because, for me, there were certain agreements that were made to accept doing a series that was not fulfilled while doing it, especially with things that had to do with taking care of the baby,” she replied.

The famous recalled that he fought because he was respected at bedtime, eating, and little Kai’s routine.

”There were several frictions there where in the end I felt alone with the baby guarding in some way and it was my turn to confront the producers,” he said.

As if that were not enough, Ochmann revealed that not everything was true and that there were times when they forced him to fight with Aislinn and other situations that he did not like.

“For me it was one more program to enjoy with the family, and suddenly you realize that “reality” has nothinghe clarified.

At the end, he accepted that this experience was “the last stone in the shoe” that led to the breakup of the relationship.