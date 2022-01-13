He has sex with his partner’s 11-year-old daughter: she writes everything to the babysitter

A 44-year-old on trial for sexual acts with a minor. The consensual relationship discovered by the text messages sent by the child

PISA. The relationship was consensual with lots of declarations of love of the child towards the “boyfriend”. Feelings have nothing to do with an unnatural story between an 11-year-old and a 42-year-old, we are in 2019, at the time the companion of the child’s mother.

The man, now 44 years old, of Tunisian origin, ended up in trial before the second college of the Court on charges of sexual acts with minors aggravated by the age of less than 14 years of the child and by the fact that as a cohabitant the man had also an obligation of custody of the minor.

Even before a precautionary measure was carried out against him, the North African disappeared from Pisa. Technically he is a fugitive who is tried in absentia with the defense of the lawyer Chiara Benedetti.

Wednesday 12 January the first hearing with the witnesses of the prosecution – pm Egidio Celano – who did not show up and the hearing was updated.

From what it was possible to reconstruct during the investigation, a story emerged from the criminal code was the babysitter to whom the child had confided with a series of text messages what she felt and that he was born with her mother’s partner, a ‘Italian.

“I love him, I’m in love” the little girl enrolled in secondary school who had found herself at home with the North African on the occasion of living with her mother had also repeated to the investigators. A meeting that gradually took a turn that an adult should have stopped. And, instead, according to the accusation, the accused had indulged the infatuation of the child towards him by going so far as to carry out sexual acts with the minor. Up to the text messages that revealed a forbidden relationship.

