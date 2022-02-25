He Hated Laptops So Much That This Youtuber Built One Out Of A Mac Mini M1 And An iPad Mini

There are people who hate laptops. And then there are people like him. youtuber Scott Yu-Jan who hates them so much that you have created your own portable workstation. And he has achieved it by fusing a Mac mini M1 with the iPad mini 2021 with a spectacular result.

A portable Mac mini thanks to a homemade chassis

Yu-Jan explains in his video the entire process of creating a portable Mac mini. As he himself confesses, born out of frustration with laptops where you always have to put an external fan to cool them down. However, his trusty 2020 Mac mini M1 is still his favorite machine, which is why he decides to make it portable.





As we can see, during the process of ideas he came to conceive one in which the Mac mini would be the “cartridge” to insert into a chassis built with a 3D printer, as if it were a Nintendo Game Boy. He also speculates on a Mac mini that acts as a base for a screen, similar to how the original Macintosh was. Finally, it opts for a design that incorporates the iPad mini as if it were a laptop lid.





From there, create the chassis that “hugs” the Mac mini and supports the iPad mini, which folds like a laptop lid. It helps a lot that both teams are the same width, “like they were made for each other,” in Yu-Jan’s words. In the back part, a velcro has been placed to hold the power cable, since this project does not incorporate its own battery.





To use this hybrid, carry an Apple Magic Keyboard and no mouse. Since the iPad mini accepts Apple Pencil, that’s its input system. The use of Duet Display completes the system as a tool for the iPad to act as a monitor.

The youtuber he confesses that he is delighted with the result. He takes it on a trip used to do heavy editing from YouTube, such as the video itself that has been produced in part with this project. And the truth is not for less, the idea is spectacular.