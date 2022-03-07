He hates Atlas and wants to score him as a Querétaro player

Reinforcements of Querétaro FC

March 05, 2022 5:13 p.m.

The great step of Querétaro is due to the Argentine Hernán Cristante. The technical director has been a factor for the white roosters to come out of the basement and be currently in the fight for qualifying positions. Without a doubt, the change was immediate and surprising for any spectator, since the numbers and results changed radically.

Given the good moment of Querétaro with Cristante, several players have raised their hands to be referents of the club. Some have still had little opportunity to really see their performance, but they could be great replacements for a difficult game like the one against Atlas.

Jesús Godínez, the footballer who would have his revenge against Atlas

If we know the history of the Mexican soccer player, he came from the Chivas quarry, the hated rival of Atlas. He is currently in Querétaro and has been a frequent replacement for Cristante, so he could have chances to add minutes against Atlas. If he comes into the right context, Godínez could be a factor in influencing the score.

It would be a dream for the young Mexican striker, since he would score a goal in a club hungry for victory, he would have more support from Cristante and it would be against his hated rival, as Godínez is a Guadalajara fan. At the moment roosters and foxes are 0-0, but there will most likely be more opportunities to change the score.

