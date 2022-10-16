Entertainment

“He hit me”: Abigail Breslin breaks her silence on being a victim of domestic violence

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Abigail Breslin shared her experience with domestic violence this week, with the goal of making other victims not feel alone.

The 26-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram profile on Friday breaking her silence about an abusive relationship she had in the past.

“October is domestic violence awareness month and I want to share a little about my story with you,” she wrote alongside a text carousel where she recounted what she experienced.

“I was in a very abusive relationship for almost two years,” Breslin wrote. “Everything started perfect. I was very much in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and the relationship turned violent. He would beat me on a regular basis, lock me in rooms, and force me to pretend everything was normal while I had intense injuries… injuries that most people didn’t see.”

The actress also described how she hid her injuries, clarifying that she simply covered herself with makeup to hide bruises because she wanted to protect her abuser.

“The physical injuries were accompanied by humiliation and verbal abuse,” Breslin said. “I ended up feeling like she didn’t deserve anyone’s love. I felt hated and ugly.”

Breslin did not reveal the name of her abuser. The actress rose to fame as a child, participating in films such as “Señales” and “Little Miss Sunshine”.

Recommended video: Madonna celebrates the 26 years of her daughter Lourdes León

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

we found the real Lionel Messi

1 min ago

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? The disconcerting gesture of the actor fuels the controversy surrounding the film by Olivia Wilde

11 mins ago

Park Chan-Wook would like to direct a James Bond movie

23 mins ago

a Premier League coach praises Cristiano Ronaldo but closes the door on his arrival!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button