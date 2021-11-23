He hits a young man in the head with a bottle to steal his cellphone in …

He approached a fellow countryman, he has it hit in the head with a glass bottle, tried to steal the mobile phone but without succeeding and, after a brief struggle with the victim, he fled. So a young man got into trouble 23 years old of Moroccan nationality. The man was intercepted by the police officers, not far from the place of the attack, Piazza Bra, Saturday evening, around 11pm.

The affected young man, a 29-year-old boy, provided the agents with a detailed description of his attacker, which turned out to be useful a few minutes later, when, along Corso Porta Nuova, another patrol found himself in front of the reported person. The 23 year old was arrested for attempted aggravated robbery and taken to the police station and then to prison.

This morning in the validation hearing the judge ordered the measure of the daily obligation of presentation to the Judicial Police.

The second arrest, however, dates back to last night. To end up in handcuffs a 34 years old, initially reported to the Operations Center of the Police Headquarters by the owner of a tobacconist because he did not want to wear the mask inside the room. The man was joined by the Volani agents in via Galilei, in front of the shop where, a few moments before, he was causing disturbance. The man refused to provide a document and attempted to attack the agents, threatened them with death and actively resisted when it was a question of being accompanied to the police station: all crimes that were contested together with that of detention of narcotic substance for the purpose of drug dealing. The man, in fact, was found in possession of about 10 grams of the drug divided into doses, between hashish and marijuana, and a considerable amount of cash, probable proceeds from the trading activity. This morning the man appeared before the judge who validated the arrest and postponed the hearing.