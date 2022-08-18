He injured his elbows and back: they reveal the details of the fight that caused the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

17 Aug 2022 – 11:55 p.m.



Six years after the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the details about the fight that would have triggered the breakup between the famous couple came to light for the first time.

Angelina and Brad Pitt were one of the couples most loved by the public. They were together for 12 years. However, only two remained married.

During the time they were together they consolidated a large family of six children: the biological Shiloh Nouvel and the twins Knox Leon and Vivienne; and the adoptive ones, Maddox from Cambodia and Pax from Vietnam, and Zahara from Ethiopia.

The details of the fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Although the divorce process and the subsequent legal battle for the custody of the children has been one of the most mediatic in Hollywood, until now very few details were known about what caused the irreconcilable differences between the couple.

Now a report revealed by the Puck News portal, had access to the lawsuit filed by Angelina Jolie to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States after it closed the investigation it opened against Brad Pitt for the case of violence.

According to this report, Pitt physically and verbally assaulted her and her children when they were on board the plane on a private flight on September 14, 2016. “Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her by the shoulders and yelled things like, ‘You’re screwing this family,'” the document detailed.

The protagonist of “Maleficent” assured that there were two altercations during that flight and even caused an injury to one of her elbows and back. She claimed that her husband was drinking at the time and had poured beer on her when she was trying to sleep.

In addition, the protagonist of “Troy” had physical contact with his son Maddox, after the then young man tried to intervene in the fight in favor of his mother, detailed the Variety portal.

The FBI collected all the information in a report that it delivered to the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, but absolved Brad Pitt of any blame because there was no evidence.

