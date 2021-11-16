“He insisted on making me shoot the scene without a shirt”

New details and anecdotes come from biography of Will Smith, released a few days ago. Quite dramatic stories have already emerged from the pages of the book: for example, the actor confessed that he wanted to kill his father. Now, instead, a story has emerged that has as its antagonist Michael Bay.

This is the director who has contributed a lot to definitively launch the career of Will Smith: from Fresh Prince he went on to be an action movie star thanks to Bad Boys of 1995; only later did they arrive Independence Day, Men in Black and other famous films such as Ali, I am Legend, The Pursuit of Happiness etc. On the film set with Martin FreemanHowever, things were about to go very badly.

Will Smith has in fact said he had a big fight over a scene that Michael Bay wanted to shoot shirtless. He wrote:

“It was the first time I’ve ever trained like that. I had gained 5 pounds and for the first time in my life I had muscle. There is this famous scene where my character chases a car on foot over a bridge. Michael demanded that I shoot her shirtless“

Smith tried to tell Bay that it would be banal and unnatural, but the action director par excellence did not want to hear reasons: in his idea, since the film was set in Miami it was perfectly logical that a policeman like him would shoot naked during a ‘ Chase. However, Will Smith disagreed at all: “I still wasn’t sure with my new body. The thought of being there all day without a shirt intimidated me“.

Michael Bay continued to insist, further adding that he was trying to make the actor “a superhero“. For those who remember Bad Boys, a compromise was then reached: Mike Lowrey, in that scene, he runs with his shirt unbuttoned. A solution that, according to Will Smith, satisfied both: “That way I wasn’t completely naked and vulnerable and Michael knew the open shirt would swell like a cape as he ran.“.

So much so that, as soon as he finished filming, Michael Bay would have been very excited: “He hit me in the chest and screamed at the top of his lungs, “I just made you shit like a movie star”! ” The counter-proof, we read from the passages reported by numerous sources, Will Smith had it thanks to the reaction of a spectator during the first screenings of Bad Boys:

“It was the first time I saw a woman having a sexual reaction to my manhood. Up until that point, I was using comedy to attract women. Instead from there I was objectified. And it was gorgeous […] All I could think of was: ‘Ok Michael Bay, you were right, I was wrong, thank you‘. From that moment on, all the directors had to argue with me to make me keep the shirt on ».

What do you think? It really was that scene a to change Will Smith’s career and image?

