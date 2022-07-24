Knox Leon Jolie Pitt is already 14 years old, which he turned last month, and was named after his grandparents: Knox (by Brad Pitt’s grandfather), while Leon comes from his mother’s side (Angelina Jolie’s great-grandfather was called that).

Just like his brothers, Knox didn’t go to school away from home.but it was polite -like his brothers- by his mother and with the help of tutors.

Nevertheless, away from home he received basic math and science classes. His favorite thing to do is attend his extracurricular activities: it is said that it is a fan of skateboarding, he takes self-defense classes and is also very good at learning foreign languages.

Knox Leon Jolie Pitt at different times in his life, keeps a very low profile as well as his brothers and sisters. Photos: Pinterest

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt had small forays into the film industry: he made cameos in movies and had a role in Kung Fu Panda 3, embodying the voice of the character KuKu.

The first photo of the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is valued at a millionaire sum

the twins of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie came into the world in 2008: Knox Leon and vivanne Marchelinne were born in France on July 14 and their photos sold for $14 million, setting the record for one of the most expensive celebrity photos in the world.

Vivienne and Knox in one of their first photos. Photo: Pinterest