He is 19 years old and earns 800 euros a month mining Bitcoin from home: this is the equipment he uses | Technology

Young Mark Setlock started mining ethereum 6 years ago. His first team inherited it and the rest have been updated by him. This is how he manages to earn more than 800 dollars a month, making more profit than loss.

Despite the fact that the light does not stop rising and that we are going through an energy crisis throughout the world, there are people who do not want to stop mining, even if it is very unprofitable today.

The case that we bring you today is one of those that began seriously mining in 2020, assembled their powerful equipment, and took advantage of the crypto boom, when they were trading high and electricity was really cheap.

Now the situation is completely different, but there are still brave people who tryalthough it is no longer worth making the initial investment because the costs have risen so much that the reward takes too many months (even years) to arrive.

The young Mark Setlock, as we told before thanks to Business Insider, started mining ethereum 6 years ago. The key to his team is that he inherited three RX 580 from AMD that had little mining power, in exchange he lived in the university and electricity was free.

In this way he began to make a dent in the world. Little by little he was earning money, although what he got from mining those three RX 580s was 4.5 dollars a day. Seeing that he had to invest, Setlock decided to buy two RTX 3070, one RTX 3070 Ti and three RTX 3090.

This investment reached 7,800 euros, but it allowed him to go from raising 135 euros a month with AMD graphics to having a complete team that yielded him at a rate of €800.

Counting the price of the light that I had in 2020, about 120 euros were left on the electricity bill. That is, a net profit of 680 real euros per month. As you see, With this benefit, it took him more than a year to pay for all the graphics he bought.

If we add to this the rise in current electricity, plus the general decline in cryptos, Mark Setlock is making a profit right now, but only because he invested the money when mining made money, embarking on this adventure right now would be economic suicide.

Mining has stopped having a pull in the current situation and the example is that, if we go to any computer store, there is plenty of stock of graphics cards, even at prices that are not very exorbitant.