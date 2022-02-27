He is 31 years old, starred in a blockbuster at 21 and today is shaping up to win the Oscar – Revista Para Ti

Kristen Stewart She is not the first, second, or fifth actress to play Lady Di: she is not even the only performer who will appear on screen this year as the Princess of Wales. But there is no doubt that this Californian was the least imagined to put herself in the shoes of the beloved princess of the town. A role that earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Thirteen years after the phenomenon of Twilightwhich made her the most popular young performer in the world, the moving target of the paparazzi and the easy joke of every comedian with little imagination, Stewart became “the most interesting movie star of his generation”as rated by the magazine new yorker in a recent interview in which she herself questioned her chances of winning an Oscar for her work on spencerthe Chilean film Paul Larrain (Jacky). “I don’t want to be rude, but the whole thing makes me a little embarrassed and tiring. It is very political. You have to go out and talk to the people who vote. You feel like a diplomat”she said in the note, and if everyone who knows her -or thinks they know- knows something, it is that Stewart it is the opposite of diplomatic.

From the times of fever Twilightthe youth romantic saga in which she played Bella Swan, the teenager in love with the vampire in charge of Robert Pattinsonmany remember the shy actress who made it obvious efforts to parade through the red carpets and to smile so sporadically that the titles of newspapers and magazines used to refer to his stern gesture and his apparent bad mood. Of course, the more she resisted, the more the others insisted, fascinated with her reluctance, with her discomfort in front of the cameras, something that is hardly perceived these days.

Today with 31 years and absolute owner of the rudder of her career, Stewart remember those days with continual wonder. What for others were rudeness of a capricious star for her were signs of debilitating anxiety that she felt since childhood and that she only left her -relatively-, in peace when she entered a recording set.

At the age of 9, accustomed to working behind the scenes of filming thanks to the work of her parents, who are in charge of supervising the scenery and the continuity of the scripts in many productions of Hollywoodthe shy kristen He discovered that a good way to be able to accompany them was to stand in front of the cameras: the boys have nothing to do in a filming unless they are part of the cast and there, he realized, they were treated with the attention and care that in the school gave him no one. At least to her, she’s always awkward in social situations with her peers.

“When at the age of 10 I made my first film, security of objects, I thought: ‘Is this, this is the feeling that I want to have. The feeling of creating something with other people’. Plus it was exciting to see how many versions of myself I could find. It is what I have been looking for and have pursued ever since”, explained the actress a few months ago in an interview with the fashion magazine w. In addition to being an actress who works with some of the most stimulating authors in today’s cinema -of Larrain to Oliver Assayasand of Kelly Reichardt until David Cronenbergdirector of his next film, Crimes of the Future-, Stewart it’s a Fashion Icon. representative of chanell in public life and owner of his own style when he circulates through the streets of Los Angeles with his future wife, the screenwriter Dylan Mayerthe actress sets a trend even if she doesn’t intend to and resists participating in the game of social networks that tempts her colleagues so much.

Nothing of this present seemed possible when, before the age of ten, She asked her parents to write her down on a acting course for boys: a training to appear in auditions for commercials. Although surprised and bewildered by their daughter’s wish, the Stewarts indulged her, thinking it would be a passing affair. But no.

Despite the fact that her attempts to be hired in commercials were unsuccessful – her shyness and the fact that she was not the typical child actress with braids and an easy smile made this path difficult for her -, that practice gave her the enough courage to participate in a school play and of course, as in The Angels almost everyone is related in some way or another to the film industry, one of the adults present at the presentation was a casting director who recommended her for her aforementioned first film. An independent production but with enough publicity to get her her next role and a place in the highest strata of Hollywood, the new movie David Fincher: Panic Room. There, Stewart played the daughter of Jodie Foster, the most recognized child actress transformed into an adult star in the history of Hollywood.

Thus, the girl born and raised in the suburbs of The Angels, a city that he carries even on his skin thanks to a tattoo on his wrist that reads LA, began a journey that was as successful as it was complicated, especially for non-cinematic reasons. Unlike many of his peers, Stewart managed to get through his teens without ever leaving the screen, making between two and three movies a year, honing his skills into movies like Zathura-An adventure out of this world, by Jon Favreau, Into the Wild, directed by Sean Penn, and Among women (Jonathan Casdan), among others, until the great opportunity came to embody Bella, the protagonist of the film adaptation of the literary sales phenomenon known as Twilight.

What happened next is familiar stuff: resounding box office success for the first part of the teen film, moderate to merciless reviews, and a romance with his cast mate that became the obsession of half the world. Just as when the paparazzi captured an intimate encounter with the director Rupert Sandersdirector of snow white and the huntsmana blockbuster that could have been the confirmation of the actress as a box office star but that due to scandal it left her -momentarily- out of the running.

While the film industry in the United States did not know what to do with it, which at that time she was his highest paid actress and at the same time the most battered by the press, Stewart agreed to work in the other side of successby the French director Oliver Assayaswhich offered him the role of the spoiled and misunderstood young star, counterpart of the mature actress in charge of Juliette Binoche. Stewart made a counteroffer to the director: she preferred to play Binoche’s character’s assistant, a decision that earned her a caesar award for best supporting actress (she is the first American actress and so far the only one to win the award from the French Film Academy) and that changed the course of his career.

“I’m not the most entertaining actress but at the same time I desperately seek to expose myself. I want to be understood and I want to be seen, and that it happens in the crudest, purest and most stripped way possible”, said the interpreter a few years ago in New York Times while promoting Personal Shopper, his second film with the French director and the one that would fulfill that longing. It is that evocative and fascinating film in which his character traveled Paris carrying the mourning for the death of his twin brother, was the one who inspired Larrain to think that she could be his Diana. An idea as unexpected as it is justified once Stewart appears on screen as the most beloved and photographed princess in the world at a pivotal moment in her life: the end of their marriage with the Prince carlos.

Stewart he knew what he was getting into by accepting the role. To begin with, that an American – from California, no less – embodied the revered British rose was going to upset many. And although a week before the start of filming in the beautiful German castle that doubles as the queen’s winter residence at Sandringham, her jaw locked from practicing the accent and voice assigned to her Diana, the prejudices of others did not matter to him. What did cost him the most was coping with the constant attempts of the media to compare the fame of Lady Di and the persecution he suffered and ended with his death with hers.

“It seems to me that they are very different situations. Me I became famous for working in the cinema. Diana believed in an ideal that she proved to be false. It annoys me when people say they knew what they were getting into. In my case, I say it directly: I did not want to be famous. I wanted to be an actress. And I fully accept that people may think, ‘What are you talking about? You can’t have one thing without the other. At the same time seems like a punishment Too cruel to be doing something you love and suddenly realize that you’ve just been pushed to make your shirt go up so you can take the worst picture possible. That was not what I chose,” he explained. Stewart In a recent chat with New York Times in which its author rightly predicted that the role in the film of Larrain would get him his first oscar Nomination, an honor that he thanked as soon as the list of nominees was announced with a statement that tells him everything. And in his own way:I would pay to make movies. I would even if they were illegal. I am very moved and grateful for the work on all the nominated films, I am proud to be part of the film community. I’m very happy. It’s a good day”.