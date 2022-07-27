He is 9 years old and will study Medicine thanks to his IQ similar to that of Albert Einstein | Mexico | Stories | nnda nnrt | STORIES

In the world there are children who, at a very young age, stand out for their genius. The most recent case is that of the Mexican Michelle Arellano, who at the age of nine will study medicine. Know the details of this history that amazes the world.

Michelle Arellano is a nine-year-old girl from Chiapas, one of the thirty-one states that together with Mexico City make up Mexico. Since she was a year and a half old, she began to stand out from the other children her age and, according to TV Azteca, not only did she speak Spanish, but she even pronounced some words in English.

At the age of four, he already knew how to read and write. Furthermore, she became a polyglot, having learned the French, Italian and German languages. Nowadays, she never ceases to amaze the world and she stands out both in sports (she won medals in swimming and basketball) and artistically (she draws, paints and plays the piano).

He has an IQ similar to that of Albert Einstein.

According to El Heraldo, Michelle was rejected in several schools in Mexico, due to her great intellect. “When she started preschool we did notice differences, she was a girl who isolated herself a bit. She said that the students in her class were babies”, Karina Guillén, Michelle’s mother, told Aztec TV.

The girl’s parents determined that she be subjected to medical and psychological examinations. The results surprised her relatives, as she was classified as a genius girl. Her intelligence quotient (IQ) is 158, two points below the IQ of Albert Einstein or that she possesses Stephen Hawking.

He will study Medicine in August

When Michelle was in fourth grade, it was determined that she would automatically go on to sixth grade. After some evaluations, she obtained direct access to high school and in March she passed the Ceneval exam, which allows her to accredit high school with a general knowledge test.

In this way, in August she will study at the Tec de Monterrey to become a cardiovascular surgeon, the same specialty as her mother. She, however, will wait for the result of an entrance exam that she took a while ago for the University of Massachusetts, in the United States.

If her entry is finalized, the minor will travel with her family to that country, according to T13.

