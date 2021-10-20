He is a beloved actor, do you know who his wife is? She is the daughter of a movie star

He is a beloved actor, but have you ever seen his wife? She is the daughter of a real movie star.

Impossible not to love Chris Pratt, a very successful American actor. He is especially known for his participation in television series Everwood And Parks and Recreation.

He made his film debut with supporting roles in numerous films, including Wanted – Choose your destiny, Bride Wars – My best enemy, Jennifer’s Body. How to forget him in the role of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, protagonist of the film Guardians of the Galaxy. We know practically everything about his career, but what do we know about his private life? Do you know who the actor’s wife is? She is the daughter of a movie star, an actor who has overwhelmed us with his talent in recent years.

Beloved actor, who is his wife: she is the daughter of a movie star

We know everything about his career, but what do we know about his private life? Pratt met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight actress Anna Faris and after two years of engagement they got married in 2009. The couple have a son, Jack. In 2017 Pratt and his wife announce their separation. Today, however, the actor is happily married: do you know who his wife is?

In 2019 he married Katherine Schwarzenegger, does the surname tell you something? Yes, the wife of the beloved actor is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the movie star.

However, she has not followed in her father’s footsteps, and is a brilliant writer. In his career, he has already published several books and all of them have very important themes as a background. Obviously, in addition to being a very good professional she is also a beautiful woman. The couple’s first daughter was born in August 2020, Lilya Maria. Were you aware of this love?