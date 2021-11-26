He is accused of torture and abuse: he becomes the head of Interpol

It is at the center of criminal complaints in five countries. Yet General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, a senior official in the UAE ministry of interior, was elected president of Interpol. In the end he made it, despite protests across Europe, especially in France and Germany, where parliamentarians wrote to their respective governments asking to boycott his candidacy and despite human rights organizations having warned against the “Inevitable loss of credibility” of the organization that brings together the police forces of 195 countries.

Al-Raisi is at the center of three torture complaints in France, where Interpol is based. This is why the three cases are causing a great stir. One concerns blogger Ahmed Mansour, who has been in solitary confinement for four years because he was accused of “threatening public order” and spreading fake news. Another opponent of the Abu Dhabi regime, who says he ended up in the clutches of al-Raisi, is the British academic Matthew Hedges, arrested by the United Arab Emirates in 2018 and accused of being a spy in the service of the United Kingdom. Released after two years, he was tortured in prison and reported that he had been drugged before a confession that was essentially extracted from him. Third – but not least – the dramatic story of Ali Issa Ahmad, arrested, beaten and stabbed in the Emirates after wearing a Qatar national team shirt, just as a political, logistical and economic embargo against the country was underway.

And there is also the story of Ahmed Mansoor, detained in a cell without a mattress, blankets, without access to water, a toilet and doctors. Already in October 2020, several NGOs – 19 in all, including Human Rights Watch – had expressed concern over Raisi’s possible choice, which they described as “part of a security apparatus that continues to systematically target its detractors peaceful “.

Yet al-Raisi is meeting his new post without a hitch. The suspicion is that to oil the new destiny was the financing of 56 million dollars by the United Arab Emirates to Interpol, which came after the accusations in Abu Dhabi of abusing the system of “red notices” (the provisions on very high danger of wanted people, who are sent to Interpol member countries) with the aim of persecuting political dissidents.

For some years, Interpol has been at the center of controversy and accusations. The last elected leader, the Chinese Meng Hongwei, in 2017 was taken in the middle of the night, from his bed in China, and then disappeared into thin air. Accused of corruption, in 2020 he was sentenced to 13 years. He was succeeded by the Korean Kim Yong Yan, who has now concluded his mandate, extended by one year due to Covid.