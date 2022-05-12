“He is an Argentine who does not swim well”

2022-05-12

The Disciplinary Commission of the French League (LFP) will examine the insulting chants of Nice fans against the former Nantes attacker, the Argentine Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash, which have caused outrage, the LFP announced on Thursday to the AFP.

The institution has received the report from the delegate of Wednesday’s Ligue 1 match between Nice and Saint-Etienne (4-2), who confirmed the incident.

Nice fans dedicated a song to Nantes fans remembering their former goalscorer, who died in 2019 at the age of 28 in a plane crash over the English Channel, while on his way to Cardiff to finalize his signing.

The incident, which has generated numerous condemnations including that of Nice itself, comes four days after the French Cup final, won by Nantes against the Nice (1-0) on Saturday.

The insults “came from a group of people, but it wasn’t just three. But let them stay at home with their bottles and their insults. If this is our society, we are in a very bad way”, Nice coach Christophe Galtier reacted.