2022-05-12
The Disciplinary Commission of the French League (LFP) will examine the insulting chants of Nice fans against the former Nantes attacker, the Argentine Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash, which have caused outrage, the LFP announced on Thursday to the AFP.
The institution has received the report from the delegate of Wednesday’s Ligue 1 match between Nice and Saint-Etienne (4-2), who confirmed the incident.
Nice fans dedicated a song to Nantes fans remembering their former goalscorer, who died in 2019 at the age of 28 in a plane crash over the English Channel, while on his way to Cardiff to finalize his signing.
The incident, which has generated numerous condemnations including that of Nice itself, comes four days after the French Cup final, won by Nantes against the Nice (1-0) on Saturday.
The insults “came from a group of people, but it wasn’t just three. But let them stay at home with their bottles and their insults. If this is our society, we are in a very bad way”, Nice coach Christophe Galtier reacted.
“Human idiocy has no limit, I am shocked,” insisted his Nantes counterpart Antoine Kombouaré, after his team’s victory against Rennes (2-1).
“These people have nothing to do in a stadium. It would be necessary to veto them, really. It is a shame. I feel sadness for Emiliano’s family. I knew fans could be violent, jerks, but this…” he continued.
This season the Nice ultras were already in the eye of the hurricane after the game against Marseille in August, after clashes that led several fans to invade the field and attack rival players.
Nice was sanctioned with the withdrawal of two points (one of them suspended) and to play three games behind closed doors at their stadium. The match against Marseille had to be played again, behind closed doors and on a neutral field.
The next meeting of the Disciplinary Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.
What was it that they sang?
“He is an Argentine, who does not swim well, Emiliano underwater, Emiliano underwater”, this.