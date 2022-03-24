He is awarded a scholarship by Martino in the Tri and it would be the first erased by Larcamón

Nicolás Larcamón could reach El Tri and kick out a scholarship holder from Martino.

March 23, 2022 7:26 p.m.

The Mexican team will face a game of vital importance for the aspirations of the Aztec team to advance directly to the World Cup, and they will do so against one of the most complicated rivals in Concacaf, such as United States.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Goodbye Martino, they did not expect to face the USA, the DT says yes to Tri, it is not Herrera

The position of Gerardo Martino could be at risk in the event that he fails to pull off a victory and the tie becomes difficult, and according to different sources, the first option to take his place could be Nicholas Larcamon.

Although something catastrophic would have to happen for this, the option is latent given the poor level that the team of the Tata Martino in previous home games, and Larcamon He would already have in mind which players he would not call, starting with a true scholarship holder from El Tri.

Which player would be deleted from the National Team by Larcamón

Nicholas Larcamon could put aside players like Jesus Gallardowhich could not even start before United States because of the low level of football that he has shown with Rayados in this tournament, and he could bet on a player like Gerardo Arteagawho has earned ownership with his performances at Genk in Belgium.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

The fifth sacred cow that renounces the Tri, finally understood that it does not yield