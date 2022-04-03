“He is completely cured of this disease. The Tsar’s swollen face? Could it be diabetes.”

Whether the news is true or not, thyroid cancer is not the most serious. Especially if Putin’s alleged controls have been going on for years. This is confirmed by Carmine Gazzaruso, head of Endocrinology at the Beato Matteo Clinical Institute in Vigevano (San Donato group) and associate professor in Endocrinology at the University of Milan.

The information filtered by the Russian media, and immediately clipped by the Kremlin spokesmen, reveal an uncertain clinical picture, if it is true that the Russian president has a large team of specialized doctors in tow. And knowing the truth is almost impossible (let alone now) considering that every aspect of the Tsar’s health has always been hidden. Since the horse accident and back problems.

Professor Gazzaruso, although the Kremlin denies it, it appears that a thyroid oncologist has visited Putin 35 times in four years, most notably joining him at his country house in Sochi.

Thyroid cancer generally has a good prognosis. If it is a papillary carcinoma, that is the most frequent type, the survival is 90%. If, on the other hand, it is a follicular carcinoma, the possibility of resolving is 70%. Bad tumors, apart from being rare, don’t last four years, so I would tend to rule out such a possibility. Less than 0.5% of thyroid nodules are malignant and it should be pointed out that thyroid cancer is almost always liable to complete recovery “.

Could the swollen face of the Russian president be due to the therapies?

“I do not believe. The therapies do not involve the use of cortisone but usually we proceed with radiometabolic surgery and then inject radioactive iodine capable of destroying tumor residues and avoiding metastases. It is important to eliminate the micro-lesions and cells that may have remained after the surgery. However, we do not exclude that, if it is true that there is an endocrinologist on the president’s staff, then Putin could suffer from diabetes. If the disease has kidney complications, then this explains the swelling of the face. But obviously they are only hypotheses ».

So could Putin be sick with diabetes?

“It might as well be. His recent appearance, his age and the statistics on the spread of the disease are entirely compatible with this hypothesis. Having an expert doctor on the staff could also mean that he needs to have a trusted person able to follow him in the nutritional plan and for any emergencies “.

Returning to the tumor hypothesis, can an alteration of the thyroid gland have psychological consequences?

«We take into account that the thyroid regulates hormone release, so yes. The hypothyroid has mood swings and leans towards depression. But it does not seem to me the case of President Putin, who does not have the typical thinness of hypothyroidism. The hyperthyroid, on the other hand, has an excess of motor and intellectual activity. When the thyroid is overstimulated and produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormone, an initial onset of nervousness, heartbeat, tremors occurs. An oncologist in Putin’s team, however, could also mean the presence of another neoplastic pathology in which the use of cortisone in therapies is instead foreseen “.