He is Eduardo, the handsome son of Itatí Cantoral who decided to follow in his footsteps in acting

In the history of Mexican television we have witnessed that children always end up inheriting the talent of their parents, and for example Eduardo Hernández Cantoral, product of the relationship between Itati Cantoral and Eduardo Santamarina

The 22-year-old has a twin named Roberto Hernández, who has also been characterized by his gallantry and his personal projects.

Recently, Eduardo surprised his followers by posting on social networks who finished his first marathon. Even in his profile, he has been seen to have a healthy and sporty life.

“The first of many, 10 miles,” wrote Eduardo at the bottom of a photograph in which he left himself on the streets of New York, where he achieved his goal.

While Itatí Cantoral said she was proud of her son’s achievement, Eduardo Santamarina expressed the following words: “That’s it Edu, what an adventure father is starting… Keep it up, I love you son”.

Let us remember that Eduardo and his brother Roberto Hernández, born in the year 2000, have made their first steps in acting; however, until the day of Today they have not started professional studies in something related to the artistic medium.

José Eduardo is the one who is most compared to the actor from I love Juan Querendón, while his brother Roberto Miguel finds great similarities with the actress of María la del Barrio.

Fortunately, Roberto Cantoral’s grandchildren honor their heritage, not only genetically but also by making their debut in the artistic world in the José José’s bioseries, where they were seen sharing scenes with their famous mother.

