He is envious of him, the player who did not celebrate Napoli’s great triumph with Lozano

The Napoli player who is envious of Hirving Lozano at Napoli

April 03, 2022 10:05 a.m.

Napoli striker Hirving Lozano was active this Sunday against Atalanta, where he got a valuable win thanks to one of his assists. The light blue team rose to be the leader of the tournament; They all partied with Chucky, except one.

Lorenzo Insigne was the one who came out of exchange for Hirving Lozano, a Mexican striker who has the confidence of Napoli’s coach. Insigne left upset by the change and did not return to see Lozano when he left.

After the end of the match, several players approached the center of the field to celebrate that they took the lead of the tournament again, while Insigne went to the locker room.

Why is Insigne envious of Lozano?

Since the arrival of Hirving Lozano in Italy, the team captain made his life complicated, Italian media point out, there is also the recent qualification for the World Cup, where Mexico will be present and Italy will not attend.

