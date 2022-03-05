“He is in good hands”: JC Chávez confirmed that his son is in rehabilitation

The Great Mexican Champion explained that Julio César Chávez Jr. is in a recovery program and denied the versions about his kidnapping (Video: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

After having made plans to fight again in 2022 against youtuber Jake Paul, Julio César Chávez Jr. put a sudden stop to his activity on social networks. At the end of February, his usual live broadcasts stopped broadcasting and some fans speculated about his whereabouts. However the Mexican Grand Champion confirmed that He is in a recovery program.

Through your verified Instagram account, Julio César Chávez González released a video with his grandson, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez Carrasco. In the material he clarified the reason why his offspring stopped interacting with his followers and denied that he was kidnapped or your life is at risk.

“Hello to all my friends who have asked about my son Julio. I want to tell you that my son is in good hands. He’s in a recovery program and, God first, he’s going to be fine very soon. He will be able to talk to all of you. For all those who have asked where my son is, if he is kidnapped or missing, none of that. My son is recovering so he can enjoy his son”he declared.

The Great Mexican Champion clarified the whereabouts of his son Julio Photos: Cuartoscuro // IG@jcchavezjr

The Caesar of Boxing He did not specify the place where his son is carrying out his recovery process. On previous occasions has been welcomed in some of the facilities of the Baja del Sol Clinic, organization founded by Chávez González and in which he has not had the best experience, as he has commented on his Instagram profile.

“I don’t get along with the people at my dad’s clinic because they are garbagethe truth. My dad’s clinic is worse, Today several escaped and it’s worse. It’s not about lying,” Chavez Carrasco condemned.

In weeks prior to the sudden disappearance of their social networks, Chávez Jr. had confirmed his return to the ring. He even announced that, in the absence of confirmation from his rival and organizers, he would direct his confrontation in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, which would have been scheduled for the February 26 or the first Saturday of March. However, his statement was denied over the days.

Jake Paul is one of the characters who could face Chávez Carrasco in the ring (Photos: Instagram @jcchavezjr/@jakepaul)

In his professional stage, he Junior he has directed 60 brawls (53-6-1), although in the course he has suffered various interruptions due to your problem with drugs. This feature, according to experts such as Carlos The Tsar Aguilar, has diminished his performance in a notorious way, since in his early years he showed better qualities compared to the then unknown Saul Cinnamon Alvarez.

On several occasions, he had taken advantage of social networks to give details about the training to which he had been subjected to face his next challenge, in fact on February 25 he carried out his last post. However, it has also used the space to talk about some conflicts with his father and his wife, as well as an attempted arrest.

On January 14, 2022, the Junior He broadcast a live broadcast where he documented a discussion with ministerial police from Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The uniformed men tried to get him out of his vehicle, arguing the alleged carrying of weapons by the boxer. For his part, Chavez replied that he had just left his house and dismissed the accusations of his interlocutors.

Infobae Mexico learned that the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa did not have any arrest warrant against Chávez Carrasco and denied that the son of the legendary boxer had filed any complaint for the attempted arrest. Hours later, the athlete himself released another series of materials where confirmed his well-being.

KEEP READING:

What relationship does Julio César Chávez Jr. have with Ovidio Guzmán, son of Chapo Guzmán

What is the Spanish team that the owners of Santos and Atlas could acquire

Checo Pérez talked with Azcárraga: what he said about the crisis in America